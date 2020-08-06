Groups Want Ship Speed Limits Expanded To Protect Whales

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups filed a petition on Thursday asking the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to expand speed limits for ships along the Atlantic Coast to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whales, asking for the areas and times where the existing 10-knot limit exists to be broadened. The Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Law Foundation, Defenders of Wildlife, the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society Legislative Fund and Whale and Dolphin Conservation asked the NOAA's National Marine Fisheries Service for the speed limit to apply to ships smaller than 65 feet in order to avoid potentially fatal collisions with...

