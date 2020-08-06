Funko IPO Securities Suit Dismissed In Washington State

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Bobblehead and figurine maker Funko dodged a proposed class action Wednesday when a Washington state judge dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit that alleged the company misled investors during its $116 million initial public offering in 2017, causing its stock price to plummet soon after trading began. Superior Court Judge Susan Amini for the second time in just over a year dismissed the claims, saying Funko Inc. didn't lie to or mislead investors about its finances, this time giving plaintiffs no opportunity to amend the complaint. Investors had claimed that Funko misrepresented its finances leading up to its IPO, causing its stock to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS