3rd Circ.'s Sabre Ruling Hints At 'Persuasive' Merger Defense

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit last month vacated a district court decision rejecting the U.S. Department of Justice's challenge to Sabre's purchase of fellow airline booking service provider Farelogix, but the panel appears to have done so reluctantly and hinted that the lower court's logic could be used to fend off DOJ scrutiny in the future. The panel seemed to invite litigants in future merger challenges involving multisided markets to resurrect the reasoning of the lower court, which found that the DOJ had no grounds to challenge the deal because, under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, Sabre and Farelogix can't be considered competitors. Sabre...

