Martha's Vineyard Artist Wins Copyright Claim In Porn IP Case

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- An adult film producer and her distribution company violated a Massachusetts artist's copyrights when the feature-length movies they shot at the artist's Martha's Vineyard home captured many of her works adorning the seaside abode, a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris said producer Monica Jensen, Mile High Distributions and other defendants who shot and distributed pornographic films violated the copyright of "at least one" of Leah Bassett's works in each of 10 movies, ruling for the artist on her summary judgment motion. "Even works featured in a background are entitled to copyright protection where they are 'clearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS