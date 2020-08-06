Start Date For First 'Varsity Blues' Trial Delayed Until February

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge in the "Varsity Blues" case on Thursday delayed the September start of the first group of parents facing trial until February after federal prosecutors and the parents both agreed they wanted the trial date pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton's brief order rescheduled the trial for Feb. 22 of next year for defendants Robert Zangrillo, Homayoun Zadeh, John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz. In a filing in July, lawyers with the Boston U.S. Attorney's Office argued the majority of witnesses live in California, Texas and Georgia, where COVID-19 cases are currently spiking, complicating...

