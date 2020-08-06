Trump Order To Ban 'Transactions' With TikTok Co. In 45 Days

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 11:44 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed executive orders Thursday night that could ban all "transactions" with the owners of the popular Chinese short-form video app TikTok and social media platform WeChat, citing national security concerns. President Donald Trump has issued an order to ban transactions with the owner of the popular video app TikTok in the U.S. in 45 days. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) The orders give a 45-day window for companies to conduct transactions with TikTok's owner ByteDance Ltd. and WeChat's owner Tencent Holdings Ltd., seemingly leaving open the possibility for Microsoft's purchase of TikTok. The order does not explain how "transaction" will be defined....

