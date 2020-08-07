TikTok Is The Tip Of The Iceberg For CFIUS' Data Concerns

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The daily commotion over TikTok is captivating, but attorneys should be aware of the bigger picture, which includes an aggressive stance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States on personal data and increasingly heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. The last few weeks have been filled with hubbub over whether CFIUS will compel China's ByteDance Ltd. to sell TikTok to a U.S. buyer like Microsoft Corp. There are some unusual aspects to the saga, such as the chatter from government officials, a statement from Microsoft confirming TikTok deal talks and an executive order signed by President Donald Trump...

