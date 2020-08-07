Soldier Can't Sue Over Car Financing, Court Told

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Car financing company United Auto Credit Corp. urged a California federal court to permanently toss a soldier's Military Lending Act claims that it failed to properly disclose certain costs and fees, arguing Thursday the financing contract is not subject to the law. Jerry Davidson's proposed class action alleges that his installment contract with United Auto showed an artificially low military annual percentage rate that excluded processing fees, prepaid interest charges and other costs, and that United Auto improperly forced him to agree to arbitration. But United Auto contended in its Thursday dismissal bid that the Military Lending Act does not cover...

