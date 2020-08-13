M&A Freeze-Out Ruling Underscores Minority Investor Rights

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- On July 13, in Van Horne v. Ben-Dov, Justice Jennifer Schecter of the New York County Commercial Division preliminarily enjoined a New York City real estate company's contemplated freeze-out merger. The court's reasoning was that the majority shareholder had failed to show a legitimate corporate purpose that would be achieved by the proposed merger.[1] This ruling follows a trend in this area in the Commercial Division. Freeze-out mergers are corporate transactions resulting in a merger of two entities that force minority shareholders to sell their stock in exchange for a cash buyout. To effectuate a freeze-out merger properly, the majority shareholders...

