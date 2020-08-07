Drivers Seek Sanctions Against BMW In Defective Engine Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Five BMW drivers who opted out of a nationwide class action lawsuit told a Massachusetts federal court the automaker should face sanctions for repeatedly refusing to hand over discovery, despite the fact that the court has previously ruled that the type of document requested is relevant. The drivers allege that even though BMW of North America LLC was ordered to turn over reports related to excessive oil consumption in its N63 engines for the year, make and model of the drivers' cars, a June deposition of one of its engineers revealed the company has been holding out. Afterward, BMW produced some...

