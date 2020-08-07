DC Circ. Breathes New Life Into Copyright Royalty Hike Fight

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit doesn't completely see eye to eye with the Copyright Royalty Board's choice to hike the rates that streaming services must pay songwriters and publishers, but exactly how much it disagrees isn't clear — the panel sealed its Friday opinion vacating part of the ruling. All that was public of the three-judge panel's decision as of Friday afternoon was a brief summary noting that the appeals court affirmed in part, vacated in part and remanded the case to the copyright board for a consistent decision. When the panel was hearing arguments in the case in March — before the...

