4th Circ. Sends TCPA Claims Against DirecTV To Arbitration

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit said Friday that a West Virginia woman must arbitrate claims that DirecTV violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act because she is bound by a contract she signed with AT&T before it acquired the satellite TV provider. A split three-judge panel ruled that Diana Mey signed an arbitration agreement with AT&T Inc. upon opening a new line of service in 2012 and that arbitration clause was extended to potential TCPA claims against DirecTV LLC when the telecommunications company acquired the satellite service provider in 2015. Friday's ruling overturned a West Virginia federal court decision against arbitration in Mey's proposed class action...

