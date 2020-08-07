Crypto Execs' Availability Disputed In Securities Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Counsel in a proposed securities class action claiming Status Research engaged in an unregistered securities offering are at loggerheads over providing alternative service to the company's allegedly untraceable executives, with the parties disagreeing on whether a deal had been reached on service and accusing each other of making false assertions. Status Research & Development GmbH executives Jarrad Hope and Carl Bennetts have not appeared in the securities class action case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and counsel for lead plaintiff Joel Deutsch said Monday that this remained so despite "exhaustive efforts to serve each...

