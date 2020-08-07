Former Angels Staffer Gave Tyler Skaggs Fentanyl, Feds Say

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels has been accused of distributing fentanyl that may have caused the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs last year, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in Texas federal court. Eric P. Kay, 45, who was with the Angels' media department for nearly 25 years, voluntarily surrendered to federal officials in Fort Worth on Friday. He's since made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Texas, posted bond and been released, according to the case docket. Kay is charged with conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl. Skaggs, 27,...

