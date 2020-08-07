Ex-NFL Players' Painkiller Suit Revived By 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday revived a suit by former National Football League players alleging the league made them take opioids and other painkillers to get back on the field before they were healthy. While the panel affirmed a lower court's dismissal under two theories of liability, it found that the players, led by 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon, had sufficiently pled their so-called voluntary undertaking theory. By creating rules and guidelines on the administration of medication, the league created a duty to the players that it could be held liable for violating, the panel...

