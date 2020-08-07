9th Circ. Won't Pause Facebook Wiretap Order For High Court

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Facebook can't pause a Ninth Circuit decision reviving claims that it unlawfully intercepted logged-out users' browsing histories while the social media giant appeals the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court, the federal appellate court ruled Friday. Facebook had asked the appellate court to stay the issuance of its mandate in the dispute until the social media giant can petition the high court to review an April panel ruling that resurrected several wiretap and privacy claims in multidistrict litigation being pressed by a group of Facebook users. Those users claim the company unlawfully tracked logged-out users' online browsing activities and then sold that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS