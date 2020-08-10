Fla. Panel Revises Disney Tax Ruling To OK Valuation Method

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A property valuation method a Florida appeals court previously held as illegal in a Disney property tax dispute does not violate state law, the appellate court said in a revised opinion. Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal on Friday revised its ruling in a dispute over the 2015 value of the Disney Yacht & Beach Club Resort to remove language holding that the Rushmore method, a form of the income approach to valuation, violated Florida law. The previous order forbade the office of Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh from using the Rushmore method again. The revised order maintains that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS