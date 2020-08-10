EU, US In Talks To Replace Axed Privacy Shield Data Pact

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission revealed Monday that they're negotiating an "enhanced" Privacy Shield data transfer agreement to replace a version of the popular pact invalidated by the European Court of Justice last month. European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed in a joint statement that they have "initiated discussions to evaluate the potential for an enhanced EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework" that would address the shortcomings that led the Court of Justice to strike down the deal in a July 16 ruling. In that decision, the EU high court concluded that the more...

