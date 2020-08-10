McDonald's Sues Ex-CEO Over Alleged Workplace Affairs

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT) -- Fast-food giant McDonald's Corp. sued former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook in Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday to recover cash and stock awarded when he was terminated without a declared cause last year for an allegedly nonphysical affair with an employee, citing evidence of wider, undisclosed workplace sexual transgressions. McDonald's sued its former CEO Steve Easterbrook on Monday, accusing him of fiduciary duty failures and fraud. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) In its two-count suit, the company accused Easterbrook of fiduciary duty failures and fraud in connection with an internal probe into the allegations. The company agreed to fire the former CEO without...

