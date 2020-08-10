Trump Asks Justices To Hear $2.5B Wall Fund Transfer Case

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that the administration overstepped its authority by transferring $2.5 billion in defense funds for border wall construction. In a petition for a writ of certiorari filed Friday, the Trump administration wants the justices to overturn a 2-1 Ninth Circuit ruling by deciding that environmental groups and states are trying to jump into a dispute that isn't theirs to fight and upend a perfectly lawful transfer of funds authorized under Section 8005 of the Department of Defense Appropriations Act of 2019. The Ninth Circuit in June said President Donald...

