Tribe Says Calif. Not Working On Gambling Deal In Good Faith

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A California tribe has claimed in a new suit in federal court that the state hasn't fulfilled its duty under federal law to negotiate a gambling deal in good faith, saying the state has tried to impose a host of improper provisions on the tribe in gaming compact talks. The Cachil Dehe Band of Wintun Indians of the Colusa Indian Community in a complaint Friday said the state and Gov. Gavin Newsom haven't negotiated in good faith as required by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, as the tribe seeks a new gaming compact to allow it to continue operating its casino...

