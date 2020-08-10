Google Slams Parents' Suit Over 'Loot Boxes' In Games

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Google on Friday urged a California federal court to throw out a suit brought by parents claiming its Google Play store encourages children to gamble via surprise in-game purchases called "loot boxes," arguing that it's immune from the claims because Google isn't the one behind the games or the loot boxes. In their June proposed class action, the parents alleged that Google Play has raked in billions of dollars by luring consumers, including children and teenagers, to buy the surprise loot boxes for the chance to receive rare virtual items in their games. Players don't know what they're getting until they...

