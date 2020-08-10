3 Immigration Judges Picked To Top Off Expanded BIA

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has tapped three former immigration judges to the immigration courts' appellate board, including one judge with a nearly 99% asylum denial rate, bringing the board to full capacity after the Trump administration expanded it. The DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees the U.S. immigration court system, said Friday that it had promoted former immigration judges Sirce E. Owen, Sunita B. Mahtabfar and Michael P. Baird to the Board of Immigration Appeals, which decides appeals from immigration trial courts and can set binding immigration precedent. The new hires bring the BIA to a full 23...

