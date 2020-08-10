Little Caesars Can't Duck Ill. Workers' Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge won't let Little Caesars escape a suit by two former employees alleging the company violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting their fingerprint data without consent, saying documents proffered by the company cannot be recognized as evidence at this stage. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. kept alive the suit by Nivea Lenoir and Brianna Starts, saying images of a waiver that Lenoir allegedly consented to six months after she started working at the company aren't part of her pleadings, and Little Caesar Enterprise Inc. hasn't established that they should...

