9th Circ. Nixes Pre-Trial Repatriation Order In Fraud Case

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- An indicted healthcare executive doesn't have to repatriate up to $7.2 million that he may have put in African banks before his fraud case goes to trial, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, finding that an order requiring him to do so violated his rights. A three-judge panel vacated a lower court's order requiring Alexander Oriho — who faces charges that he used his medical transportation company, Rhino Med. Trans LLC, to defraud Arizona's Medicaid program — to repatriate up to $7.2 million as funds for possible forfeiture even though his indictment only accused him of transferring $760,000 to two African banks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS