NYC Inks $3.2M Deal To Settle Illegal Wiretap Claims

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- New York City and employees of the Kings County district attorney's office have inked a $3.2 million settlement with a class of individuals whose communications to a detective and an assistant district attorney were intercepted through a wiretap scheme spearheaded by Tara Lenich, a former assistant district attorney for the office. The class, the city and the Kings County DA's office employees submitted their settlement deal to a New York federal court on Friday, outlining that the city and the employees would settle allegations they violated the Federal Wiretap Act by intercepting the class' communications in the wiretaps of Detective Jarrett Lemieux...

