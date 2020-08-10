Texas Reps. Urge Senate To Take Up Tribal Gambling Bill

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A group of Texas lawmakers called for the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee to consider a bill that would allow two tribes to offer electronic bingo in the state, saying the legislation would generate much-needed jobs and revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Rep. Brian Babin and 18 other House members from Texas urged Sen. John Cornyn, the state's senior senator, in a letter Friday to request a hearing for Babin's Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act, which easily won House passage in July 2019. The bill, H.R. 759, proposes to amend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS