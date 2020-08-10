Uber And Lyft Can't Treat Calif. Drivers As Contractors

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Uber and Lyft must reclassify California drivers as employees, a state court judge said Monday in a pivotal win for state enforcers and workers' advocates that means the workers will get sick leave, wage minimums and other job protections. California won a preliminary injunction Monday to make Uber and Lyft reclassify their drivers in the state as employees. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman granted the state a preliminary injunction to make the companies reclassify their drivers as employees, saying the state has a strong argument that the workers are not independent contractors under Assembly Bill 5, which...

