Consultant Says Fla. Firm Underpaid For Google Class Action

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A legal consultant who worked on a $22 million advertiser class action against Google Inc. has filed suit alleging that the attorneys who handled the case cheated him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars he was owed for his work on the case. Steven Arpaia, who describes himself as an expert in online advertising and internet advertising law, said in a suit moved to Florida federal court Monday that plaintiffs firm Foote Mielke Chavez & O'Neil LLC owed him between $607,000 and $817,000 in consulting fees, depending on the way in which Arpaia's share was calculated. But Foote Mielke's co-counsel...

