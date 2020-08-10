Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Staffing Co. Says Law Firm Bungled Advice On H-1B Pay

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Populus Group LLC sued Clark Hill PLC in Michigan federal court on Monday, claiming the law firm cost the Detroit-area staffing agency more than a million dollars when it bungled its advice on the question of how to pay workers with H1-B visas.

Populus accused Clark Hill of malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty for the law firm's allegedly erroneous advice about Populus' obligations regarding "bench pay."

"Under bench pay rules, an employer is required to pay its H1-B employees for 'full-time' hours each week, even if an employee is 'benched,'" or not working for part of that time," Populus said....

