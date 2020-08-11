ICE Aims To Dodge Liability Over Asylee's Miscarriage

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a Monday court filing that it isn't to blame for an asylum-seeker's miscarriage while she was held at a San Diego detention center, claiming that she received "extraordinary access to quality medical care." The federal government claimed that it should be immune from claims brought by Rubia Mabel Morales-Alfaro, a Salvadoran asylum-seeker who miscarried while at the Otay Mesa immigration detention center, under the Federal Tort Claims Act, which shields the government from liability over discretionary decisions and actions by private contractors. Regardless, Morales-Alfaro's allegations centered on actions by employees with Tennessee-based CoreCivic Inc.,...

