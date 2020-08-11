T-Mobile Workers Call On 1st Circ. To Save Fidelity ERISA Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of T-Mobile employees asked the First Circuit on Monday to revive a suit alleging the company's 401(k) plan manager Fidelity Investments engaged in a pay-to-play scheme, saying a judge wrongly found the investment giant didn't owe them a fiduciary duty. In an appeal brief, lawyers for the T-Mobile employees said Fidelity's alleged scheme of setting and harvesting fees from the mutual funds it offered through its 401(k) plans met one standard set in the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act to render it a "functional fiduciary." "Fidelity exposed itself to fiduciary liability when it exploited its relationships with the plans...

