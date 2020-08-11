Auto Alliance, Chamber Rip 9th Circ.'s VW Tampering Ruling

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. auto industry's largest trade group and the Chamber of Commerce told the Ninth Circuit that allowing state and local governments to regulate post-sale updates to vehicles would create a hopelessly unmanageable patchwork of regulation that would throw the automotive industry into chaos. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed an amicus brief Monday throwing their support behind Volkswagen Group of America Inc.'s recent petition for a panel rehearing or a rehearing en banc before the Ninth Circuit. Volkswagen wants to undo an appellate panel's June 1 decision reviving lawsuits from Salt Lake County, Utah,...

