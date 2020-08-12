Vale Wants 'Equal Treatment' In Fight Over Mining Venture

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Brazilian mining company Vale SA is asking a New York judge to let it seek documents held by Beny Steinmetz as it pursues litigation in the U.K. relating to a doomed Guinean mining project, saying the Israeli billionaire should not have exclusive access to broader U.S.-style discovery. Steinmetz is asking the court in the litigation to order Vale and the Anglo-Australian mining corporation Rio Tinto Ltd. to turn over information he says may bolster his defenses in Vale's U.K. lawsuit, in which the company accuses him and others of fraudulently inducing it to enter into the mining venture in Guinea...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS