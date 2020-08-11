Drugmakers Say Resellers Trying To Duck Bellwether Status

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A class of indirect resellers accusing a group of generic-drug makers of a price-fixing conspiracy don't want their cases to proceed to trial first in multidistrict litigation, the drugmakers told a Pennsylvania federal court in a Monday filing. In their Monday filing, the drugmakers — which include Pfizer Inc., Mylan NV, Actavis PLC, Novartis unit Sandoz Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. — said they approached the resellers' counsel to confirm their cases would proceed as bellwether cases, or certain cases selected to go first to test arguments and determine whether similar cases should be litigated or settled. However, the resellers allegedly...

