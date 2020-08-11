Builder's $3M Deal In Worker Death Not Covered, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- An insurer at Lloyd's of London urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to affirm it is not liable for a developer's $3.5 million settlement over the death of a subcontractor's employee, saying the worker's parents' claims against the insurer are barred by their prior settlement with the developer's insurance policy administrator. In an appellate brief, the insurer, known as ProSight-Syndicate 1110, argued that an Arizona federal judge correctly ruled it does not have to pay the $3.5 million judgment against policyholder American Builders & Developers LLC in the underlying suit brought by the parents of Fernando Axinicuilteco, who died in 2016...

