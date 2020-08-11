9th Circ. Reverses FTC Win On Qualcomm Licensing

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday reversed the Federal Trade Commission's win in its case accusing Qualcomm of violating antitrust law through its licensing practices for standard-essential patents covering cellular technology. The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday reversed the FTC's win in its case alleging Qualcomm's licensing practices violate antitrust law. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The panel found that if Qualcomm did breach obligations to license its SEPs on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, it would be a breach of contract issue, not an antitrust problem. It also found that the company's "no license, no chips" policy did not impose a surcharge on the sales...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS