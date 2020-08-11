Fed. Circ. Asks Amazon, Customers To Answer Rehearing Bid

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday asked Amazon and customers including BuzzFeed and Dictionary.com to respond to allegations that a June panel ruling in their favor was a "radical reconfiguration" of preclusion law. The panel's June 17 decision held that software developer PersonalWeb Technologies LLC can't relitigate a failed patent infringement suit over Amazon's cloud-based storage system by going after the tech giant's customers. In a July 17 rehearing petition, PersonalWeb said the Federal Circuit panel had expanded the instances in which earlier suits ban follow-up ones. The court invited a response from intervenors Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Web Services Inc., and...

