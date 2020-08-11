4th Circ. Revives Suit Over Gannett 401(k) Stock Fund

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel revived a proposed ERISA class action against Gannett Co. on Tuesday, breathing new life into accusations that too much of workers' retirement savings were improperly kept in related company Tegna Inc.'s stock. The 2-1 opinion held that Jeffrey Quatrone and Christina Stegemann's lawsuit adequately supported claims that Gannett breached its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to consider removing its 401(k) plan's "problematic" Tegna investment until 2017 despite plan overseers allegedly learning of its issues in 2015. "To state a claim, a plaintiff need only 'plausibly allege that a fiduciary breached...

