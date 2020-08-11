Intuit Can Force TurboTax Row Into Arbitration, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- TurboTax users agreed to arbitration when they signed up for the tax preparation software and can't sue Intuit over allegations they were inappropriately steered away from the free version of the service, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. TurboTax users can't sue Intuit for being steered away from a free version of the tax preparation software because they agreed to arbitration when they signed up for it, the Ninth Circuit said. (AP) A California federal court erroneously concluded that a group of TurboTax consumers couldn't be forced to arbitrate their allegations that they were duped into using a paid version of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS