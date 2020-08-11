Trump's Wall Desecrates Sacred Burial Grounds, Tribe Says

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's border wall construction threatens ancestral burials and sacred grounds, the tribal nation La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians said Tuesday in a lawsuit in California federal court seeking to block the construction until protection of their religious practices and cultural heritage is guaranteed. Calling it the latest incident of "Indigenous erasure," the La Posta Band says in the complaint that the administration's construction of a border wall along California's southern boundary with Mexico is "desecrating Kumeyaay ancestral burial grounds and sacred sites." The La Posta Band's attorney, Michelle LaPena of the majority Native American-owned law firm Rosette...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS