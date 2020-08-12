Netflix, Hulu Don't Pay Wireline Fees, Texas City Says

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas city filed a proposed class action against Netflix and Hulu on Tuesday, claiming the two streaming giants neglected to pay required municipal fees for using public broadband wireline facilities to bring their services to residents. According to a complaint filed in Texas federal court, the city of New Boston said Netflix and Hulu connected residents to their video library servers by using wireline facilities that were "in whole or in part in the public right(s)-of-way to deliver internet service to subscribers." "That means that [Netflix and Hulu] operate and provide their video service to [their] subscribers through wireline facilities...

