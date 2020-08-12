An Alternative Approach To Civil Claims Against Gov't Agents

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The doctrine of qualified immunity from civil lawsuits against government officials for violations of civil rights has received new scrutiny in the wake of the outrage sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of law enforcement. Much ink has been spilled analyzing the judicial construct of qualified immunity, as well as calls to reform or abolish it. Briefly, qualified immunity generally shields government officials from civil liability for constitutional torts that allegedly arise out of the performance of their official duties, so long as their actions do not violate "clearly established statutory or constitutional...

