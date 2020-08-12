Clash of Clans Game Creator Sued Over 'Loot Box' Gambling

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Finnish video game maker creates addictive and exploitative games that use "loot boxes" to promote gambling to children, according to a putative class action filed Tuesday in California federal court against Supercell Oy, the maker of popular mobile "freemium" games such as Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars. California resident Peter Mai accuses Supercell Oy of unlawfully promoting gambling to children and adults through use of in-game purchases that give a randomized chance to win game-play items such as avatars or weapons, known as loot boxes. "Supercell's Loot Boxes have all the hallmarks of a Las Vegas-style slot machine,...

