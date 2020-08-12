Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FERC Asks DC Circ. Not To Upset LNG Pipeline In Oregon

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has asked the D.C. Circuit not to throw out a certificate for a pipeline that would supply a major liquefied natural gas export project in Oregon, arguing its decision to greenlight the plan doesn't threaten landowners with imminent harm.

FERC on Tuesday said attacks on the approval of the pipeline and its public benefit by the landowners were not only wrong, but fell far short of warranting an order quickly vacating the certificate. And the developers of the pipeline that would supply the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal say landowners are overstating the immediacy of the harm they face....

