US Adjusts Tariffs, Makes New Bid To Settle EU Aircraft Fight

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration adjusted its tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods in a dispute over aircraft subsidies Wednesday, but also opened the door to a new round of negotiations in the hopes of resolving the long-running fight. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the U.S. would hold firm with its duties on European exports, as he does not believe the European Union and its key member states have withdrawn Airbus subsidies deemed illegal by the World Trade Organization. But the official did offer to make a new push toward settling the fight with negotiations. "The United States ... is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS