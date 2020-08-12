Resellers Say Drug Makers Erred In MDL Bellwether Claim

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A class of indirect resellers who are accusing a group of generic-drug makers of a price-fixing conspiracy in a multidistrict litigation case told a Pennsylvania federal court the drugmakers incorrectly reviewed the record before accusing the resellers of trying to avoid being among the first cases to go to trial. In their Tuesday filing, the resellers pushed back against the drugmakers' Monday request to have the court clarify whether their cases would be the MDL's bellwether cases. The resellers told the court that the drugmakers, which include Pfizer Inc., Mylan NV, Actavis PLC, Novartis unit Sandoz Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA...

