Real Estate Rumors: Rockefeller, Bar Invest, Rishi Kapoor

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Ted's Montana Grill has reached a deal to renew its lease for 6,106 square feet in Rockefeller Center in a multiyear renewal deal, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The company is staying put in its digs at 1271 Avenue of the Americas, which is owned by Rockefeller Group, according to the report. Florida real estate firm Bar Invest Group has picked up a West Palm Beach, Florida, apartment complex for $56.2 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for the Visions at Willow Pond apartments, a 300-unit complex located at 4860 Sandstone Lane, and the seller is Axonic...

