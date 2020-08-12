Vimeo Urges FCC To Reject Trump's Social Media Crackdown

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Vimeo has called on the Federal Communications Commission to resist White House pressure to weaken a legal liability shield for social media, saying that President Donald Trump's demand for a crackdown on platforms he perceives as hostile to conservative speech is a legally dubious end run around Congress. The video-sharing service filed a petition with the FCC, joining others in hopes of nipping in the bud a potential rule narrowing protections the platforms receive under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. A provision of the nearly quarter-century-old law shields online platforms from liability for users' posts. The Trump administration has asked the...

