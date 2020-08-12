Transportation Co. Hit With BIPA Suit In Ill.

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A transportation company broke Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law when it required employees to scan their fingerprints without first getting written permission or providing required information, according to a proposed class action filed in Illinois state court. Named plaintiff Renita L. Bailey claimed on Tuesday that MV Transportation Inc. — the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting ﬁrm in the United States, according to its website — violated her privacy and rights under the Biometric Information Privacy Act. The Illinois law requires employers to get informed consent from workers before collecting, using and storing biometric information, such as fingerprints. Bailey worked at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS